The online application process has commenced for the State Eligibility Test NE Region or Assam SET 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website sletneonline.co.in till January 8, 2024. The last date to submit the fee is January 12, 2024.

The General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured atleast 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this test. However, the scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Person with Disability (PWD) Category, the Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer who have secured atleast 50% marks (without rounding off) in the Master degree or equivalent examination are eligible to appear in the test.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Information Brochure.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to OBC (Non-creamy layer) and General (EWS) category candidates. The application fee of SC/ST category is Rs 1000 and Rs 800 is for PWD candidates.

Steps to apply for Assam SET 2024

Visit the official website sletneonline.co.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Once registered, proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.