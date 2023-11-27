The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit cards for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jssc.nic.in.

Under JSSC JITOCE 2023, a total of 904 posts of Industrial Training Officers will be filled via a competitive examination. The JSSC JITOCE 2023 exam is being conducted from today November 27 to November 28, 2023 across 16 examination centres.

Steps to download JSSC JITOCE admit card 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for JSSC JITOCE 2023 Now click on ‘Get Details’ On the candidate portal, key in your credentials and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card The JSSC JITOCE 2023 exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download JITOCE admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

