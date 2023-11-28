The Tripura State Co-Operative Bank (TSCB) will today, November 28, conclude the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Managers, Cash Cum General Clerks and Multi Tasking Staff at the bank. Eligible candidates must submit their applications at tscbank.nic.in at the earliest.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 156 posts of Assistant Managers, Cash Cum General Clerks and Multi Tasking Staff in Tripura State Co-Operative Bank.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager - 50 vacancies

Cash-cum-General Clerk - 78 vacancies

Multi Tasking Staff - 28 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying to the post of Assistant Managers must be between the age of 21 year to 40 years to qualify for the posts. Candidates applying for the posts of Cash-cum-General Clerk and Multi Tasking Staff must be between 18 to 40 years. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Assistant Manager - Candidates must possess (i) Graduate/Masters degree in any discipline from any recognised University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate; (ii) Working knowledge of Computer application; and (iii) Knowledge of Bengali or any local language of the State.

For Cash-cum-General Clerk - Candidates must possess (i) Graduate/Masters degree in any discipline from any recognised University with atleast 45% marks in aggregate; (ii) Working knowledge of Computer application; and (iii) Knowledge of Bengali or any local language of the State.

For Multi Tasking Staff - Candidates must have qualified Madhyamik/ equivalent exam from recognised Board or University. Reading, Writing and Speaking of Bengali and/or any local language of the State is essential. More information in the notification.

Here’s the TSC Bank notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 + bank charges to apply while candidates from SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 850 + bank charges.

Steps to apply for TSCB recruitment 2023

Visit the official website tscbank.nic.in On the homepage, click on the application link for recruitment to various posts Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the applcation Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TSCB vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.