Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Statistical Officer. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 31 in two shifts — Paper I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II from 1.30 PM 4.30 PM. The exam will be held in different exam centres at Cuttack.

The detailed programme of examination along with venue of examination centres will be notified shortly, reads the notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

