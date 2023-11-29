The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the provisional selection list for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher 2023. Candidates who appeared for the interviews can check their results on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS conducted interviews for the post of PGTs (12 subjects) and TGTs (9 subjects) from May 15 to 30. The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Computer Based Test held from February 12 to March 11 and the Interview session held in May.

“This list is subject to verification of eligiblity critieria i.e education qualification, experience, caste certificate etc as per the advertisement. In case, if any candidates found ineligible at any stage of recruitment process i.e. at the time of joining or after joining by the appointing /reporting authority, his/her candidature /offer of appointment will be withdrawn/cancelled,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download KVS TGT results 2023

Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification for ‘TGT PROVISIONAL SELECTION LIST (HINDI, ENGLISH, SANSKRIT, SOCIAL STUDIES, MATHS, SCIENCE, P&HE, WE, AE)’ The Provisional selection list for TGT posts will appear on screen Check the list for your details and download a copy Take a printout for the future reference

Direct link to download KVS TGT result 2023.