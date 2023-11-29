The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of EEG Technicians and Pharmacists. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till December 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 vacancies for the posts of Pharmacist and EEG Technician.

Vacancy Details

Pharmacist (Ayurveda) - 1 vacancy

Pharmacist (Unani) - 1 vacancy

Pharmacist (Siddha) - 26 vacancies

EEG Technician - 10 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between the age of 18 years to 32 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Pharmacist posts - (i) Diploma in Indian System of Medicine. OR (ii) Diploma in Pharmacy in Ayurveda/Unani/Siddha OR (iii) Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

For EEG Technician - Candidates (i) Must have passed HSC with Science Subjects (either Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology OR Physics, Chemistry and Biology). (ii) Must have passed the one year Certificate course in EEG/EMG conducted in Government Medical Institutions under the control of Director of Medical Education OR in any other institution recognized by the State / Central Government.

Here’s the official notification for Pharmacist (Ayurveda).

Here’s the official notification for Pharmacist (Unani).

Here’s the official notification for Pharmacist (Siddha).

Here’s the official notification for EEG Technician.

Application Fee

Post SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) MBC/DNC MBC/DNC DAP(PH) Others Pharmacist (Ayurveda) Rs 300 - - Rs 600 Pharmacist (Unani) - Rs 600 Rs 300 - Pharmacist (Siddha) Rs 300 - - Rs 600 EEG Technician Rs 300 - - Rs 600

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘Online Registration’ Click on the recruitment link for choice of post Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TN MRB Pharmacist (Ayurveda).

Direct link to apply for TN MRB Pharmacist (Unani).

Direct link to apply for TN MRB Pharmacist (Siddha).

Direct link to apply for TN MRB EEG Technician.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.