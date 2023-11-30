Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the results of the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 or UTET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ukutet.com.

Candidates are required to score at least 60% to qualify for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, whereas the applicants from reserved categories will have to secure 50% to qualify the exam. The UTET 2023 was conducted on September 29 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download UTET result 2023

Visit the official website ukutet.com On the homepage, key in your Registration No. and Password Login and check your result Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.