The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) will today, December 1, close the online application window for recruitment of Management Trainees. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rcfltd.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies for Management Trainees (MT) out of which 23 vacancies are for the post of MT Material while 2 vacancies are for MT Legal.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Maximum age 27 years as on September 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Management Trainee Materials - Regular full time 4 years BE / B Tech. Engineering Graduate in Chemical Engg./ Petrochemical Engg./ Mechanical Engg./ Electrical Engg./ Instrumentation Engg. from University Grants Commission (UGC) / AICTE approved Institutions. More information in the notification.

For Management Trainee Legal - 3 years Graduation with regular and full time Degree in Law. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by RCFL.

Application Fee

Non - refundable application fee of Rs 1000 plus Bank Charges and applicable taxes (GST) for the post of Management Trainee are required to be paid by General, OBC and EWS category candidates at the time of submission of online application form. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female category candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rcfltd.com Go to Home > HR > Recruitment > Notification for recruitment of Management Trainees Click on the link to apply for recruitment of Management Trainees (Materials/Legal) Register yourself on IBPS portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit completed form Download a copy of the completed form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RCFL MT recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.