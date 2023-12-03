The BAR Council of India (BCI) will release the admit card for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE) XVIII today, December 3. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website allindiabarexamination.com from 8.00 PM onwards. Admit cards for candidates from Rajkot and Ahmedabad will be accessible from tomorrow, December 4 (5.00 PM onwards).

“Dear Candidates, We are pleased to inform you that admit cards are now available for download starting from 8:00 PM today. To access your admit card, kindly visit the registration portal, log in using your username and password, and click on the “Admit Card” tab. You will be able to download your admit card from there. Should you encounter any difficulties in the download process or experience any issues, please do not hesitate to contact the helpdesk for assistance.

Note: Admit cards for candidates from Rajkot and Ahmedabad will be accessible from December 4, 2023, after 5:00 PM,” reads the notification.

The All India BAR Exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2023.

Here’s the revised AIBE 18 schedule.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. The pass percentage for the unreserved category is upto 45% and for the reserved category is upto 40%.

Steps to download AIBE 18 admit card

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com Once live, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.