The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the State Services (Prelims) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MP State Services Preliminary Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 17 in two sessions – from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 vacancies in the State Services of Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download SSE Prelims admit card 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Prelims admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSE Prelims admit card 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts based on their performance in the qualifying Preliminary exam, Main exam, PET/PST test (for certain roles), a document verification process and a Physical interview if deemed necessary.

