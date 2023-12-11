The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has commenced the online registration process for the Combined Administrative Service Examination (CASE). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website csir.res.in till January 12, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM). The last date for payment of fees is January 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 444 vacancies out of which 76 vacancies are for the post of Section Officer (SO) and 368 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Not exceeding 33 years as on January 12, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Atleast University Degree in relevant field. Other requirements detailed in official notification.

Here’s ISRO CSIR CASE notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/CSIR Departmental candidates are exempt from payment of any fees.

Steps to apply for CSIR CASE 2024

Visit the official website csir.res.in On the homepage, click on ‘News and Announcements’ Now click on the link for CSIR - COMBINED ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES EXAMINATION – 2023 (CASE – 2023) Go to the registration link and register yourself Login, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CSIR CASE 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Stage I and Stage II exams followed by a document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.