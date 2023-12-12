Today, December 12, is the last date to apply for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO) at the State Bank of India (SBI). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5280 vacancies for Circle Based Officers in the State Bank of India. The SBI CBO recruitment exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled for January 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on October 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible. More details in the notificiation.

Here’s the official notification by SBI.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 whereas, SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for SBI CBO posts 2023

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the application link under “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS” Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Objective type examination, a Screening of documents and a final physical Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.