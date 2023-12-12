The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies on the official website rrcnr.org till January 11, 2024 (upto midnight).

The merit is expected to be displayed on February 12, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fulfill the engagement of 3093 apprentices across various Divisions/Units/Workshops in the Northern Railways.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 11, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marsk in aggregate from recognised Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Government of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application fee of Rs 100 must be paid through online mode as part of the application process. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Woman candidates.

Steps to apply for RRC NR Apprentice posts

Visit the official website rrcnr.org On the homepage, click on the RRC NR Apprentice posts application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice posts 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of screening and scrutiny of applications. There will be no written test or viva.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.