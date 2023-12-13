The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Stores Officer, Administrative Officer and Private Secretary. Interested candidates can send in their application forms to Deputy Director, Dte of Personnel (Pers-AAl), Room No. 266, 2nd Floor, DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi-11010 by speed post till January 12. 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 vacancies in the DRDO on 3 years deputation.

Vacancy Details

Stores Officer - 17 vacancies

Administrative Officer - 20 vacancies

Private Secretary - 65 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The maximum age limit for recruitment is 56 years as on January 12, 2024.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field from a recognised Board or University. Candidates must complete the qualitative requirements mentioned in the notification to qualify for the posts.

Here’s the DRDO recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in Under ‘Career’s click on the notification ‘Filling up of various posts in DRDO, Ministry of Defence on Deputation basis’ Printout the performa document for selected post Fill out the form, attached essential documents and send application by Speed post to the mentioned address

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.