Patna High Court, Bihar, has released the notification for recruitment of District Judges for direct recruitment today, December 14. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in from December 22 onwards. The last date for application is January 20, 2024 (till 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 District Judge vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 35 years and 50 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: Candidates must have passed Bachelor Degree in Law. The must have minimum 7 years experience practicing law as an advocate. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories must pay Rs 1500 as examination fee. SC/ST/OH candidates from Bihar will be charged Rs 750.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written examination, a physical interview and document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.