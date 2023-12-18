Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to various posts of Pharmacist, ASO, Tech Asst and others under Advt. No. 03/23. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in till December 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 863 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fees.

