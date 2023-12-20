Pareekshabhavan, Kerala has releasde the admit cards for the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET 2023) today, December 20. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration process concluded on November 17, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 29 and 30 in two sessions – Morning Session from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Afternoon Session from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The KTET October Exam is being conducted for the posts of Category I (Lower Primary Teachers), Category II (Upper Primary Teachers), Category III (High School Teachers) and Category IV [for Language Teachers - Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary classes), Specialist Teachers (Arts & Crafts) and Physical Education Teachers.]

Steps to download KTET admit card

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD OCTOBER 2023 Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for the future

Disclaimer: Websites have crashed due to heavy web traffic, candidates are advised to retry the links frequently to access results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.