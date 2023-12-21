The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant under Advt. No. SR / 01 / 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.aai.aero from December 27 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is January 26, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 119 vacancies, of which 73 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4, 2 for Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4, 25 for Senior Assistant (Electronics) (NE-6), and 19 for Senior Assistant (Accounts) (NE-6).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on December 20, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire Or 12th Pass (Regular Study).

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: Graduate.

Senior Assistant (Electronics) (NE-6): Diploma in Electronics /Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering.

Senior Assistant (Accounts) (NE-6): Graduates preferably B.Com.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen candidates/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted from payment of application fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.