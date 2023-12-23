Allahabad High Court has invited online applications from eligible Advocates for the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.allahabadhighcourt.in from January 15 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is February 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Must have attained the age of 35 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2024.

Practice: An advocate candidate must be a person not already in the service of the Union or of State and has been for not less than seven years an advocate having continuous practice.

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1400, whereas 1200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category belonging to State of UP only. Rs 750 is applicable to PWD category candidates of General/ OBC/ EWS category belonging to State of UP only. Rs 500 is for PWD category candidates of SC/ST category belonging to State of UP only. For all the candidates belonging to the States other than State of UP will have to pay a fee of Rs 1400.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.