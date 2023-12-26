The Bank of Baroda will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Senior Manager – MSME Relationship on Regular Basis in MSME vertical today, December 26. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 Senior Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 28 years to 37 years as on December 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in all semesters/years with minimum 8 years of experience of Relationship/Credit Management, preferably in MSME OR Post Graduate / MBA (Marketing & Finance) or equivalent professional qualification with minimum 6 years of experience of Relationship/Credit Management, preferably in MSME Banking with any Bank/ NBFC/Financial Institutions in India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 600 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges are applicable to General, EWS and OBC candidates, whereas Rs 100 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges are applicable to SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Senior Manager posts

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Senior Manager – MSME Relationship on Regular Basis in MSME vertical Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.