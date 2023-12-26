Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), Lower Division Clerk-cum-Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer & Asstt. Grade - I. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from January 9 to February 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up total of 2354 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the LDC, Jr Asst and other posts application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.