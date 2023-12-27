Today, December 27, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer in UCO Bank. Eligible candidates must submit their offline applications in the prescribed format on the official website www.ucobank.com by today.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 142 Specialist Officer posts in UCO Bank.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 25 years to 35-40 years based on choice of post. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Professional Qualification like B.E., B.Tech. B.Sc., M.Tech, M.E, M. Sc. in IT / Computer Science/ Electronics & Communication, BCA, MCA from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE / UGC. Post-wise segregation and details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/EWS/OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 800 through Internet Banking/NEFT. SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempt from payment of any fee.

Application Process

Application form to be printed from the Bank’s official website, filled out, enclosed with required documents and sent to General Manager, UCO Bank, Head Office, 4th Floor, H. R. M Department, 10, BTM Sarani, Kolkata, West Bengal – 700 001 by the due date.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.