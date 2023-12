The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in from January 3 onwards. The last date to register for the posts is February 2, 2024.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till February 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Inspector of Legal Metrology: 17

Junior Chemist: 14

Sr Laboratory Assistant: 33

Statistical Assistant: 11

Market Intelligence Inspector: 07

Computer Programmer: 01

The candidates should be between the ages of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. The applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for CTSRE 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTSRE 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.