The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in from January 2 onwards. The last date to register for the posts is January 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Administrative Officers posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.