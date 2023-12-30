The Andaman and Nicobar Administration, Directorate of Education, will conclude the online application process for recruitment of Graduate Trained Teachers (TGT) in different subjects and mediums today, December 30. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website edurec.andaman.gov.in by 11.59 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 380 TGT posts in various departments and mediums under the Directorate of Education Group B non-gazetted posts.

Vacancy Details

Hindi Language - 40 vacancies

English Language - 45 vacancies

Bengali Language - 3 vacancies

Sanskrit Language - 6 vacancies

Social Sciences - 99 vacancies

Mathematics - 67 vacancies

Life Sciences - 52 vacancies

Physical Sciences - 68 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be below the age of 30 years as on December 30, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Four years integrated course B.A- B.Ed. / B.Sc.-B.Ed. in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized University /Institute. OR Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject(s) and in aggregate including elective and languages. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for A&N TGT 2023

Visit the official website edurec.andaman.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘View Latest Recruitment Notice’ Under ‘Online Application for the Post of Graduate Trained Teachers (GTT) - Dec 2023’ click on ‘Click to register’ Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for GTT 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.