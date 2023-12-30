Today, December 30, is the last date to register for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2024) held by the the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates can apply for the exams on the official website afcat.cdac.in till 11.00 PM.

All applicants whose applications are submitted by the due date will be called for AFCAT at one of the examination centres on either February 16, 17, or 18, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts. A total of 317 vacancies have been notified.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs 550 + GST (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application.

Steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2024

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.