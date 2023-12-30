The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule of the Assistant Audit Officer Competitive Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview will be conducted from January 16 to 18 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The interview to be held on January 19 will be held in one shift i.e., 10.30 AM. A total of 363 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round.

The applicants can download their hall tickets a week before the interview round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies.

Direct link to the interview schedule.

Steps to download AAO interview admit card 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO interview admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.