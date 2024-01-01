The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (IV) for the district cadre posts of RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, Amin and SFS. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.osssc.gov.in till January 25, 2024.

The Preliminary exam is likely to be conducted in the month of May/ June 2024 and the Main exam will be held in the month of September/October 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2895 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Revenue Inspector: 559

Supervisor: 498

Assistant Revenue Inspector: 827

Amin: 686

Statistical Field Surveyor: 325

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

There’s no examination fee applicable.

Steps to apply for CRE IV 2023

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Click on the CRE IV 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CRE IV 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.