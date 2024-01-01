ICSI CS June exam date sheet released; here’s all the details
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for the Company Secretary Examination - June 2024 today, January 1. Eligible candidates can download the time table from the official website www.icsi.edu.
According to the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 10, 2024. The exam will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.15 PM. Candidates will be given 15 minutes from 9.00 AM to 9.15 AM for reading the question paper.
Date Sheet for CS Executive & Professional Exam
|Date
| Executive Programme
(Syllabus - 2017)
| Executive Programme
(Syllabus - 2022)
| Professional Programme
(Syllabus - 2017)
| Professional Programme
(Syllabus - 2022)
|June 1, 2024
|Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Module-I)
|Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-I)
|Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics (Module-I)
|Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)- Principles and Practice (Group-I)
|June 2, 2024
|Securities Laws and Capital Markets (Module-II)
|Securities Laws and Capital Markets (Group-II)
|Secretarial Audit, Compliance Management and Due Diligence (Module-II)
|Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group-II)
|June 3, 2024
|Company Law (Module-I)
|Company Law and Practice (Group-I)
|Corporate Funding and Listings in Stock Exchanges (Module-III)
|Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group-I)
|June 4, 2024
|Economic, Business and Commercial Laws (Module-II)
|Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-II)
|Advanced Tax Laws (Module-I)
|Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-II)
|June 5, 2024
|Setting Up of Business Entities and Closure (Module-I)
|Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-I)
|Corporate Restructuring, Insolvency, Liquidation and Winding-up (Module-II)
|Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group-I)
|June 6, 2024
|Corporate and Management Accounting (OMR Based) (Module-II)
|Tax Laws and Practice (Group-II)
|Multidisciplinary Case Studies (Open Book exam) (Module-III)
|Elective 2 (Open Book exam) (Group-II)
|June 7, 2024
|Tax Laws (OMR Based) (Module-I)
|Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group-I)
|Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Module-I)
|Elective 1 (Open Book Exam) (Group-I)
|June 8, 2024
|Financial and Strategic Management (OMR Based) (Module-II)
|NO EXAMINATION
|Resolution of Corporate Disputes, Non-Compliances and Remedies (Module-II)
|NO EXAMINATION
|June 10, 2024
|NO EXAMINATION
|NO EXAMINATION
|Elective 1 (Open Book Exam) (Module-III)
|NO EXAMINATION
Here’s the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.