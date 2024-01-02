The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Election Kanungo and Extension Officer (Industries) through the Subordinate Allied Services exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till January 27, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies out of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Election Kanungo and 9 vacancies are for the post of Extension Officer (Industries).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 45 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A Candidate must hold a Bachelor degree of any of the universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be a deemed university. More details in the advertisement.

Application Fee Category Fee in Rupees Male candidates of General, General Physically Disabled (orthopedically disabled, Deaf & Dumb and Hearing Impaired), Economic Weaker Section (EWS) (not included in BPL category), Wards of Freedom Fighter categories (WFF) and General – Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh who are relieved from the Defence Services on their own request before completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India. Rs 400 All Male candidates of Other States (including reserved category(s) candidates of other states) Rs 400 Male candidates of SC, ST, OBC and EWS covered under UR – BPL categories of Himachal Pradesh and Ex-Servicemen candidates of Himachal Pradesh belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories who are relieved from the Defence Services on their own request before completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India. Rs 100 The Ex-Servicemen male candidates of Himachal Pradesh who are relieved from the Defence Services after completion of their normal tenure of service under the Government of India and the Blind and Visually Impaired male candidates of Himachal Pradesh are exempted from paying the examination fee. Nill Note: Female candidates shall be exempted from the examination fee in accordance with the instructions of the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Steps to apply for HPPSC SAS 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Apply Online’ > ‘OTR registration for Exams’ Now register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

