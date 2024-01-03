The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will today, January 3, close the registration window for the entrance exam for admissions in Bachelor’s and Master’s Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph.D 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website nift.ac.in. The last date to fill up the form with a late fee of Rs 5000 is January 8, 2024.

The application correction window will open from January 10 to 12, 2024. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 2024.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Application Fee Category Amount (Rs) Open / Open-EWS/OBC(NCL)* Rs 3000 SC / ST / PwD Rs 1500 Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applying for two programmes i.e. B.Des. and B.F.Tech. Rs 4500 SC / ST / PwD applying for two programmes i.e. B.Des. and B.F.Tech. Rs 2200

Steps to register for NIFT Admission 2024

Visit the official website www.nift.ac.in Go to Admissions — NIFT 2024 Registration open (Click Here)

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

