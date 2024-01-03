The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Judicial Magistrate First Class exam 2023 today, January 3. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 40 posts of Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate under Advt. No. 047/2023. The preliminary exam was held on November 18, 2023 at regional centers at Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Mumbai. The registration process was conducted from September 4 to September 25.

The provisional answer key for the Civil Judge exam was released in December 2023. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key. The valid objections raised by the candidates have been taken into consideration during the preparation of the final answer key.

The results will be declared on the Commission’s website shortly based on the final answer key. No further objections will be entertained.

Steps to download MPSC Civil Judge answer key

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Under ‘Candidates Information’ click on the tab ‘Answer keys of Examinations’ Go to the download link for MPSC Civil Judge exam final answer key 2023 The MPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) and Judicial Magistrate First Class exam 2023 answer key will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MPSC Judiciary exam answer key.

Selection process

MPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by a Main exam and a personal interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.