The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the results for the Written exam for the post of Lady Constables Kolkata Police - 2022 today, January 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards and find the interview schedule on wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Lady Constable exam was conducted on December 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

The provisional answer key for the Lady Constable exam was released on December 12 and objections were invited for 7 days i.e. upto December 19. A selection list has been released along with the results today listing the candidates provisionally selected for the Interview round scheduled on January 18.

“The interview of shortlisted candidates will commence on and from 18.01.2024. The e-Call Letters for Interview can be downloaded through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in); West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (www.kolkatapolice.gov.in) tentatively from 08.01.2024. Candidates are requested to download their e-Call Letter on keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. Candidates are advised to carry proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in their e-Call Letters for Interview and visit the above-mentioned websites on a regular basis,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the result notification.

Steps to download Kolkata Police Lady Constable result

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitments’ > ‘Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022’ > ‘Result of Final Written Examination’ Key in your registration details and login The Scorecard for the Kolkata Police Lady Constable exam will appear on screen Check and download a copy of your results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lady Constable 2022 result.

Direct link to download Lady Constable selection list 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.