The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in till January 6, 2023.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by paying a fee of Rs 1000 per question.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then the final answer keys will be prepared by them. The decision of subject experts on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. The result will be declared according to the final answer keys prepared by the subject experts, reads the notification.

Steps to check the answer key 2023

Visit the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.