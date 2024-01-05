Pareekshabhavan, Kerala has released the provisional answer key of the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET 2023). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till January 12, 2023, in the format provided by the Pareekshabhavan. The exam was conducted on December 29 and 30, 2023.

The KTET October Exam is being conducted for the posts of Category I (Lower Primary Teachers), Category II (Upper Primary Teachers), Category III (High School Teachers) and Category IV [for Language Teachers - Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary classes), Specialist Teachers (Arts & Crafts) and Physical Education Teachers.]

Steps to download KTET Oct answer key 2023

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KTET Oct answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

