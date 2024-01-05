The Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) will today stop accepting the application forms for 70 vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department. Eligible candidates can submit their applications to The Convener, Recruitment Services, Power & Energy Division Engineering Staff College of India, Old Bombay Road, GachiBowli, Hyderabad– 500 032 by January 5, 2024.

The recruitment notification and printable application forms have been uploaded on the Institute’s official website escihyd.org. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 70 vacancies out of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), 5 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) and 30 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant (Civil).

Eligibility Criteria

Essential qualification: Candidates must be professing Hindu Religion.

Age limit: The upper age limit for all the posts is 42 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For AEE (Civil) - Must possess B.E./B.Tech degree (Civil)/ of a university in India established or incorporated by or under a central Act, provincial Act or a State Act or an institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or AMIE or an equivalent qualification.

For AEE (Electrical) - Must possess B.E./B.Tech degree (Electrical) of a university in India established or incorporated by or under a central Act, provincial Act or a State Act or an institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or AMIE or an equivalent qualification.

For Technical Assistant (Civil) - Must possess LCE Diploma issued by the Board of Technical Education or an equivalent qualification there to. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 500 Demand Draft drawn in favour of IE(I)-Engineering Staff College of India payable at Hyderabad should be enclosed along with the application form. The application fee is non-refundable

Application Process

The application form should be printed and filled out. Candidates must attach the photocopies of required documents/certificates and the demand draft of the application fee and send the application by post to The Convener, Recruitment Services, Power & Energy Division Engineering Staff College of India, Old Bombay Road, GachiBowli, Hyderabad– 500 032 before January 5, 2024.

Direct link to download AEE application form.

Direct link to download Technical Assistant application form.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.