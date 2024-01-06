The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant today, January 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website uiic.co.in.

The online test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of February 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets 10 days prior to the date of each examination (Tentative). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on September 30, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognized University and Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of Regional language of the State of Recruitment is essential.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

All applicants other than SC/ ST/ PwBD, Permanent Employees of Company will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000+GST as applicable, whereas Rs 250+GST as applicable is for SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of Company.

Steps to apply for Assistant posts

Visit the official website uiic.co.in On the homepage, click on Assistant posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UIIC Assistant recruitment.

Selection Procedure

All candidates will have to appear for the online examination, thereafter, candidates who qualify in the examination will be called for a Regional Language Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.