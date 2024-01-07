IIIT Nagpur recruitment 2024: Apply for 16 teaching positions at iiit.ac.in till January 29
Eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies on their official website iiitn.ac.in till January 29, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM).
The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur, has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in various subjects. Eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancies on their official website iiitn.ac.in till January 29, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM). The last date for receipt of hard copies of the application form is February 5.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 16 Assistant Professor (Teaching) posts in IIT Nagpur.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: There is no specific age limit detailed for this post however, candidates without at least 6 months of prior work experience, as on the date of application, will not be considered for the role.
Educational qualification: PhD in relevant discipline with First Class at both B.Sc/ BS/ BA/ B.Com Level and M.Sc/ MS/ MA/ M.Com level. More details in the notification.
Application Fee
|Particulars
|Category
|Total fee (inclusive of GST)
|Candidates from within India
|General/OBC/EWS
|Rs 1180
|Candidates from within India
|SC/ST/PwBD
|Rs 590
|Candidates from outside India
|All categories
|Rs 1180
Steps to apply for the posts
- Visit the official website iiitn.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on Recruitments
- Click RECRUITMENT NOTICE FOR TEACHING POSITION (Advt. No. IIITN/ADMIN/RFR/2023-24/F-104 Date:06.01.2024)
- Now go to the application link and register yourself
- Login, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts in IIT Nagpur.
Candidates will also have to submit the hard copies of the filled out form along with necessary documents to the address:
The Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur, S.No. 140, 141/ 1 Behind Br. Sheshrao Wankhade Shetkari Sahkari Soot Girni, village- Waranga, Po- Dongargaon( Butibori), District- Nagpur