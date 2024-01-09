The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications from aspirants for the post of Vidhi Rachnakar 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till February 4, 2024.

The Commission has also announced that the Vidhi Rachnakar exam will be held on July 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9 Vidhi Rachnakar posts in the Commission.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed Bachelor of Law 2 year course under the old scheme and 3 years course under the new scheme or a Bachelor of Law (Professional) of a University established by law in India. They must also have had English and Hindi as the subjects (at least one of them begin optional) in the BA Examination. Candidates must possess a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to register for Vidhi Rachnakar posts 2024



Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Vidhi Rachnakar Exam 2024 registration link Click on the apply link and register on the SSO Portal Login and fill out the application form Upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Main Written Vidhi Rachnakar exam 2024. Shortlisted candidates will also be subject to physical interviews and document verification stages if deemed necessary by the Commission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.