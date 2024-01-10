The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a tentative recruitment calendar for the year 2024-25 today, January 10. Interested candidates can download the calendar from the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

According to the notification, there are at least 7 recruitment drives being conducted by the TN TRB this year, out of which two are mega recruitment campaigns.

“This planner is tentative so as to enable the candidates to prepare themselves for the examination. There may be addition or deletion to examinations mentioned in the planner. The vacancies indicated are liable for modification before or after the examination,” reads the official notification.

Tentative Annual Planner 2024 Name of the Post/Recruitment Tentative Month of Notification Number of Vacancies Schedule of Examination Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) January 2024 1766 April 2024 Assistant Professors in GovernmentArts and Science Colleges & Collegesof Education February 2024 4000 June 2024 Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test(TNTET) 2024 Paper - I & II April 2024 - July 2024 Post Graduate Assistants May 2024 200 August 2024 Chief Minister Research Fellowship(CMRF) June 2024 120 September 2024 SCERT September 2024 139 December 2024 Assistant Professors (Law/Pre Law) November 2024 56 February 2025 Note: This planner is tentative and could be subject to change in the future.

