PSPCL application deadline for 2500 Assistant Lineman posts today; direct link here
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website pspcl.in.
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will conclude the online application process recruitment to the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM) under Advt No. CRA 301/23 today, January 15. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website pspcl.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2500 posts, of which 837 posts are reserved for women candidates.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade. The candidates who possess higher education i.e., Degree/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering will be considered only if they have minimum qualifications i.e., National Apprenticeship Certificate in Lineman Trade. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application fees
|Applicable GST @ 18%
|Total
|All candidates except Schedule Cast and Person with Disability category
|Rs 800/- per Application
|144
|Rs 944 + Bank Charges (if applicable)
|Candidates Schedule Cast and Person with Disability Category
|Rs 500/- per Application
|90
|Rs 590 + Bank Charges (if applicable)
Steps to apply for ALM posts
- Visit the official website pspcl.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’
- Now click on the notification ‘ Recruitment for the post of Assistant Lineman in PSPCL against CRA 301/23’
- Go to the link to apply for the posts of Assistant Lineman
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for PSPCL ALM posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.