APSC CCE 2024 registration begins; apply for 235 posts at apsc.nic.in
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2023 today, January 17. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till February 6, 2024 (upto 5.00 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services and other departments of the APSC. The APSC CCE Preliminary exam 2024 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 17 while the Main is tentatively scheduled for June/July this year.
Vacancy Details
- Assam Civil Service (Jr Grade) - 45 posts
- Assam Police Service (Jr Grade) - 35 posts
- Superintendent of Taxes - 1 post
- Superintendent of Excise - 1 post
- Assam Finance Service - 13 posts
- Block Development Officer - 6 posts
- Asst. Registrar of Co-operative Societies - 4 posts
- Inspector of Taxes - 4 posts
- Inspector of Labour - 4 posts
- Asst. Employment Officer - 1 post
- Sub-Registrar - 3 posts
- Asst. Accounts Officer - 107 posts
- Inspecting Auditor - 11 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidate should not be less than 21 years of age or more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee (Rs.)
|Processing Fee Charged by CSC - SPV (Rs.)
|Taxable amount on processing fee (@ 18%)
|Total Amount (Rs.)
|General including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories
|250
|40
|7.20
|297.30
|SC/ST/OBC/MOBC including Ex-servicemen of the respective categories
|150
|40
|7.20
|197.20
|BPL
|Nil
|40
|7.20
|47.20
|PwBD including Ex-servicemen of the respective categories
|Nil
|40
|7.20
|47.20
|Women candidates including Ex-servicemen of the respective categories
|Nil
|40
|7.20
|47.20
Steps to apply for APSC CCE 2024
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- Under ‘Latest Advertisements’ click on Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023
- Click on ‘Apply Here’ and register yourself on the candidate portal
- Login, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Download a copy of the submitted form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for CCE 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.