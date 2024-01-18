The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip of the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech). Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 27 to February 1, 2024, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.30 PM.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

The registration window for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 will open from February 2, 2024, to March 2, 2024 (up to 09:00 PM). The Session 2 exam will be held in April 2024.

