The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued admit cards for the candidates who have qualified for the Specialist Officer (for participating banks) Main exam 2023 today, January 18. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies. The IBPS SO Preliminary exam was conducted on December 30 and 31, 2023 and the results were declared on January 16.

Candidates who have qualified for the Main exam can check the exam pattern, exam syllabus and other details in the information handout linked below:

IBPS SO Information Handout 2023.

Steps to download SO Mains admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the notification ‘Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-SPL-XIII’ Now click on the link to download Main exam Call Letter Key in your registration details and login The IBPS SO Mains 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to download IBPS SO Mains admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.