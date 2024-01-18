The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification schedule for recruitment to the post of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (under Advt No 25/2023). According to the notification, the Document Verification (DV) process is scheduled for January 29, 2024.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from January 22 onwards. The document verification process will be conducted in two sessions – Morning Session from 10.30 AM onwards and Evening Session from 2.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies of Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) under Bihar Fire Services of Home Department (Police Section), Govt. of Bihar.

Candidates are advised to check the document requirements, required forms and other details for the process in the detailed notification posed on the Commission’s website:

Here’s the BPSC ADFO DV schedule.

Steps to download ADPO DV admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Once live, click on the notification download Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (Advt No 25/2023) admit card Key in your registration details and login Now click on the link to View/Download ADFO admit card Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their Educational qualifications, work experience and their performance in the Interview stage.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.