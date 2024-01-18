West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police Preliminary exam 2023 today, January 18. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress posts.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said exam with a proper and original proof of identity,” reads the notification.

Steps to download SI, Sergeant admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress, Sergeant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

