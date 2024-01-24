The Directorate General of Home Guards, Delhi commenced the online application process for recruitment of Home Guards in Delhi today, January 24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dghgenrollment.in till February 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10285 vacancies for Volunteer Home Guards for a period of 3 years which may be extended for a period of 2 additional years.

Eligibility Crtieria

Age limit: Candidates should not be below the age of 25 years or above the age of 45 years at the time of application. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualifications: The minimum educational qualification is 12th Pass (Senior Secondary) for all candidates except Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel. For Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel the minimum educational qualification is 10th Pass.

Here’s the information Brochure.

Application Fee

To apply online, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 each plus convenience fee through online gateway of receiving application. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Steps to apply for Delhi Home Guard 2024

Visit the official website dghgenrollment.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Complete the Step 1 registration form and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled out form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Delhi HG recruitment 2024.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in two Main phases - The PMET (Physical Measurement & Eligibility Test) which will be qualifying in nature and a Written exam. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will also be subjected to a medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.