The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the results for the Preliminary recruitment exam for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Preliminary examination was conducted in two shifts on December 17, 2023. A total of 660537 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 536754 candidates appeared for the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Steps to download SI results 2023

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on SI result 2023 link under Police Department The SI Preliminary exam results will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result document Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam, Main examination, PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.

