The Chhattisgarh Police department will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD/Trade/Driver). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cgpolice.gov.in till February 15, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5967 vacancies within the Police department.

Vacancy/Reservation Details

General category - 2291 posts

OBC category - 765 posts

SC category - 562 posts

ST category - 2349 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 28 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Class 10 from a recognised board (8th Pass for ST and 5th Pass for Naxalite Areas) to qualify for the posts.

Application Fee

The application fee for the General/OBC category candidates is Rs 200 while the application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 125.

Steps to apply CG Police recruitment 2024

Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to apply for CG Police Constable posts Now click on ‘New Registration’ and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload necessary documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for CG Police Constable recruitment 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the role on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Main Written Examination and a Document Verification followed by a Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.