UPPSC RO, ARO admit card 2023 releasing on February 2; check details here
The exam is scheduled to be conducted in February 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the admit cards for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO). As per the notification, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in from February 2 onwards.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.
Vacancy Details
- U.P. Secretariat: 322
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 09
- Board of Revenue, U.P: 03
- U.P. Secretariat: 40
- Board of Revenue, U.P: 23
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 13
- U.P. Public Service Commission: 01
Steps to download RO/ARO admit card 2024
- Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.