The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the admit cards for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO). As per the notification, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in from February 2 onwards.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.

Vacancy Details

U.P. Secretariat: 322

U.P. Public Service Commission: 09

Board of Revenue, U.P: 03

U.P. Secretariat: 40

Board of Revenue, U.P: 23

U.P. Public Service Commission: 13

U.P. Public Service Commission: 01

Steps to download RO/ARO admit card 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.